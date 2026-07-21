Dubai Police achieves 99.8% compliance rate in answering emergency calls within 10 seconds

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police handled more than 1.3 million calls through its Command-and-Control Centre during the second quarter of 2026, while maintaining exceptional emergency response standards and reinforcing its commitment to continuously improving policing services through customer feedback and innovation.

Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Affairs, reaffirmed that customer observations, suggestions and complaints play a vital role in enhancing the quality of administrative and security services provided across police stations and general departments. He described customers as strategic partners in Dubai Police’s journey towards continuous development and global leadership.

He explained that Dubai Police uses a “mystery shopper” mechanism to contact customers after they receive a service, measure their satisfaction, gather feedback and convert suggestions into improvement opportunities that enhance services, increase operational efficiency and strengthen a culture of continuous improvement in line with international best practices.

His remarks came while chairing the General Department of Operations’ second quarter performance review meeting, attended by Major General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering, Brigadier Turki bin Faris, Director of the General Department of Operations, and a number of senior officers.

The meeting reviewed the department’s operational performance indicators, monitored the implementation of previous decisions and discussed future projects aimed at strengthening operational capabilities and ensuring Dubai Police remains prepared to address evolving security challenges.

Participants also reviewed a specialised workforce study focusing on staffing requirements within the Command-and-Control Centre and measures to further enhance operational efficiency, improve emergency response and support around the clock operations.

Performance statistics showed that the Command-and-Control Centre handled more than 1.3 million calls during the second quarter, while achieving a 99.8 percent compliance rate in answering emergency calls within 10 seconds, significantly exceeding the target of 97 percent.

Dubai Police also achieved 98.8 percent patrol coverage across police station jurisdictions during the reporting period, surpassing the 97 percent target and reflecting the effectiveness of its patrol deployment strategy and rapid response capabilities across the emirate.

Major General Al Shamsi said these results demonstrate the continued advancement of Dubai Police’s operational system through close coordination

between the General Department of Operations and police stations, supported by a performance driven approach centred on innovation and measurable outcomes. He added that continuous improvement is no longer an option but a fundamental principle that strengthens policing readiness and enhances services provided to the community.

He also praised the Command and Control Centre’s performance during the recent exceptional circumstances, highlighting its ability to receive and manage emergency reports efficiently, dispatch patrols and coordinate with relevant authorities according to the highest standards of operational readiness.

Al Shamsi stressed the importance of accelerating the integration of artificial intelligence across operational processes in line with Dubai Government’s goal of transforming 50 percent of government operations into AI supported processes. He noted that AI will enhance decision making, improve response times and maximise the use of big data to support policing and future readiness.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi honoured the best patrol supervisors from police stations across Dubai in recognition of their outstanding field performance and their contribution to strengthening security and ensuring a rapid response to emergency reports. He said recognising excellence remains a core institutional approach that motivates talent, reinforces a culture of excellence and encourages positive competition across Dubai Police.