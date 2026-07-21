Dubai Police launches 'Young Journalist' course to build media literacy among youth

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has launched the 'Young Journalist' course for students enrolled in its summer programme, equipping participants with essential journalism and media literacy skills while preparing them to become responsible ambassadors for community safety.

Organised by the Security Media Department in collaboration with the Security Ambassadors Council at the General Department of Human Rights, the course is part of Dubai Police’s ongoing efforts to empower young people through practical training that strengthens their leadership abilities, broadens their knowledge and encourages active community engagement.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, said the initiative reflects the directives of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to invest in students across all educational stages by involving them in year round programmes and activities that help develop a generation equipped with knowledge, awareness and a strong sense of social responsibility.

He encouraged participants to make the most of the programme, reaffirming Dubai Police’s commitment to supporting talented and creative students while recognising the important role parents play in nurturing their children’s abilities.

Zainab Hussein, Editor-in-Chief of Khalid Children’s Magazine, published by the Security Media Department, said the course aims to strengthen participants’ media skills and raise their awareness of how to engage responsibly with traditional and social media. She added that students are trained to verify information, distinguish credible news from rumours and misinformation, and develop critical thinking skills.

The programme also introduces participants to the fundamentals of journalism, including news writing, feature articles, reports, investigative and survey reporting, interview techniques, preparing interview questions and practical news writing exercises.