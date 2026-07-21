Dubai Land Department, UAE Football Association forge strategic partnership to enhance quality of life in real estate sector

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Land Department (DLD), represented by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the UAE Football Association (UAE FA) in a strategic step to organise a series of sports events and tournaments for developers and professionals across the real estate sector.

The partnership aims to strengthen engagement among industry stakeholders, encourage active lifestyles, foster a culture of positive competition and teamwork, and support community and sports initiatives that contribute to the sector's sustainable development.

The signing ceremony, held at the UAE Football Association's headquarters in Dubai, was attended by Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAE Football Association. The memorandum of cooperation was signed by Shamsa Darwish Al Shehhi, Executive Director of Communication and Commercial Affairs at the UAE Football Association (UAEFA), and Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehhi, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency at Dubai Land Department, in the presence of several CEO’s and representatives from both parties.

The memorandum of cooperation reflects both parties' commitment to developing a range of sustainable sports initiatives that encourage healthy lifestyles and strengthen engagement among professionals across the real estate sector.

The partnership also supports the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, while reinforcing an institutional approach that places people at the heart of development.

Under the memorandum of cooperation, the two parties will launch the Real Estate Developers League and a series of sports tournaments for real estate brokerage, valuation, and inspection companies, as well as other entities operating in the sector.

The initiative aims to broaden participation and strengthen connections across the real estate ecosystem. The collaboration also includes the development of technical and organisational regulations for the tournaments, technical oversight of the competitions, coordination of venues and event schedules, the implementation of joint media and promotional initiatives, and the exchange of expertise to ensure the tournaments are delivered in line with international best practices.

According to the memorandum of cooperation, both parties will establish a joint governance framework to plan, implement, and oversee the sports initiatives through a dedicated joint working team. The team will coordinate efforts and monitor the delivery of programmes and tournaments to ensure the partnership's objectives are achieved efficiently and effectively, while providing an institutional framework that supports the continued development and long-term sustainability of these initiatives.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Shehi, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency at Dubai Land Department, said that the partnership with the UAE Football Association reflects DLD's commitment to strengthening its social responsibility through impactful initiatives that foster collaboration among professionals across the real estate sector, support quality of life, and create a positive and engaging work environment.

He added, "Our partnership with the UAE Football Association marks an important strategic step in expanding our community initiatives, promoting a culture of sport, encouraging healthier lifestyles, and strengthening collaboration across the real estate sector. This aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, while further reinforcing Dubai's position as a global destination of choice to live, work, and visit."

Shamsa Darwish Al Shehhi, Executive Director of Communication and Commercial Affairs at UAE Football Association (UAEFA), said, "This memorandum of cooperation builds on the UAE Football Association's longstanding commitment to forging partnerships with government entities and institutions across the UAE. It reflects our belief in the power of sport as a platform that brings communities together, promotes collaboration and teamwork, supports community initiatives, and encourages healthier lifestyles.

"Through our partnership with Dubai Land Department, we look forward to leveraging the Association's technical expertise to deliver tournaments in line with the highest professional standards, providing a distinguished sporting experience that strengthens connections among professionals across the real estate sector through football, while contributing to enhanced quality of life in Dubai."

This partnership reflects Dubai Land Department's commitment to advancing its social responsibility agenda by fostering a more engaging and balanced work environment across the real estate sector through impactful institutional partnerships.

It also enhances the well-being of industry professionals, promotes a culture of collaboration, and supports sustainable development goals, further reinforcing Dubai's position as a global benchmark for a people-centric real estate sector equipped to meet the aspirations of the future.