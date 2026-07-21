NEP-AI begins technical training on the foundations of artificial intelligence for 32 experts

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Experts Program's AI Track (NEP-AI) launched its first technical learning phase today, in the presence of Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology.

32 Emirati experts will take part in NEP-AI Module 1, "AI Foundations and the AI Stack," where they will be introduced to the technologies, infrastructure, and data that underpin modern artificial intelligence.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama said that investing in national talent is fundamental to strengthening the UAE's long-term leadership in artificial intelligence and building a future-ready economy. He emphasised that as AI continues to reshape industries and societies, developing highly skilled national talent with both technical expertise and strategic insight has become a national priority to ensure the UAE remains at the forefront of the technological advancement.

He added that the Artificial Intelligence Track within the UAE Experts Program reflects the country's commitment to developing world-class AI capabilities and empowering Emirati experts to lead the next wave of innovation. By equipping participants with the knowledge and leadership skills needed to drive AI adoption across sectors, the program will enhance future policies, accelerate high-impact initiatives, and reinforce the UAE's position as a global leader in artificial intelligence.

Omran Sharaf emphasised that artificial intelligence has redefined the foundations of the new global order, evolving beyond a component of technological advancement to become a strategic pillar for strengthening economic competitiveness, national resilience, international cooperation, and global influence.

Sharaf said, "The UAE's strategic approach to artificial intelligence, underpinned by strong national support and robust strategic partnerships, reflects the nation's position as a leading global partner in AI and technological innovation. The UAE reflects this vision through its commitment to building a secure and prosperous future for young people and future generations by investing in human capital and empowering national talent."

The AI Foundations and the AI Stack module moves beyond the use of AI applications to examine how AI systems are built, trained, deployed, and scaled in real-world environments. A central focus of the module is AI compute, the processing power that enables artificial intelligence.

Participants will examine specialised chips, including Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), alongside the energy requirements and global supply chains that support AI development, providing a clearer understanding of both the opportunities and practical limitations of modern AI systems.

The curriculum also examines the infrastructure behind AI, from data architecture and model development to deployment within organisations. Participants will examine how data quality, structure, governance, and availability influence AI performance.

As part of the module, participants will visit the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and ADIA Lab, gaining firsthand exposure to how advanced AI research is translated into real-world innovation and national impact.

At ADIA Lab, Director Dr. Horst Simon, alongside ADIA Lab scientists, will discuss the role of compute as a strategic resource for AI innovation, while introducing participants to the Lab's research, activities, and contributions to advancing AI.

During the visit to TII, Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Chief Executive Officer of TII, will lead a panel discussion titled “Building the UAE’s AI Stack: From National Strategy to Real Infrastructure,” exploring the foundations required to build sovereign AI capabilities.

Participants will apply these technical foundations and learnings to their Capstone Project, addressing real organisational and national challenges. Each project is designed to translate technical knowledge into practical AI solutions with measurable impact and support the UAE's broader AI ambitions.

With this module, participants will develop a common technical language and a grounded understanding of the AI stack, providing the foundation for the program's subsequent modules on leadership, strategy and innovation.