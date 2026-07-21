Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief oversees academy cadet interviews

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, oversaw the personal interviews for applicants seeking admission to Dubai Police Academy (DPA) for the 38th batch of male officer cadets and the 11th batch of female cadets.

The interviews were held at the Officers Club in the presence of senior Dubai Police officers, including Major General Eid Hareb Mohammed Thani Hareb, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigation Affairs and Chairman of the Personal Interview Committee, and Brigadier Dr Sultan Al Jamal, Director of Dubai Police Academy.

The Personal Interview Committee received 2,406 applications from male and female candidates for two bachelor's programmes: Law and Police Sciences, and Security and Forensic Sciences.

Al Marri reviewed the interview procedures, selection criteria and assessment process, which are designed to meet the academy's academic and professional standards and support the preparation of qualified police officers.

He reaffirmed Dubai Police's commitment to selecting the most capable candidates to develop future security leaders equipped with the legal, policing and security knowledge required to serve the nation and protect its security.

Major General Eid Hareb Mohammed Thani Hareb said the committee has begun interviewing applicants who meet the admission requirements, noting that Dubai Police Academy has become a preferred destination for Emirati students seeking specialised academic and military education.

The Bachelor of Law and Police Sciences programme is the academy's founding programme and prepares police, legal and judicial professionals for Dubai Police and other judicial entities across the UAE.

The Bachelor of Security and Forensic Sciences programme provides specialised education in security sciences through a four-year curriculum, with students undertaking four specialist courses during the final academic year.