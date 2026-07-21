Hamdan bin Zayed reviews final preparations for the launch of largest edition of ADIHEX

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers' Club, reviewed the latest preparations for the launch of the 23rd edition, the largest in the history of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026.

Held under the theme “The Legacy Lives On,” the exhibition is scheduled to take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 28th August to 6th September this year.

The exhibition is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed and is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Company, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers' Club.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed said, “We extend our sincere thanks, appreciation, and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support and great interest in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition. This reflects the wise leadership's commitment to preserving authentic Emirati heritage and culture, whose roots extend back centuries. This support has contributed to consolidating the exhibition's standing as a global platform that celebrates our national identity and works to pass on its values and legacy to future generations, strengthening society's connection to its history and authentic culture."

At Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed the latest organisational developments, as well as operational plans for exhibitors, companies, prominent decision-makers, and experts from within the UAE and various countries around the world.

He also reviewed the key heritage, cultural, and economic events and programmes accompanying the occasion, which is considered one of the most important specialised global platforms in the fields of hunting, equestrianism, falconry, and the preservation of heritage and the environment.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed added that the exhibition represents a successful model in utilising specialised events to serve the objectives of heritage preservation, enhancing environmental awareness, and supporting the sustainability of Emirati cultural heritage, in addition to its role in attracting international expertise and partnerships.