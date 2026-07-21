UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Singapore

ABU DHABI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali presented his credentials as Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Singapore to Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore, during a reception at the Istana, the official residence of the President.

Alshaali conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Shanmugaratnam, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Singapore.

For his part, President Shanmugaratnam conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

President Shanmugaratnam welcomed Alshaali, wished him success in his duties, and underscored his country’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations across various sectors, while reaffirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

For his part, Alshaali expressed his pride in representing the United Arab Emirates in Singapore, reaffirming his commitment to reinforcing bilateral relations across various fields in support of the friendship between the two countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored ways to enhance cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Singapore in areas of mutual interest.