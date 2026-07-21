Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of Tamim Al Muhairi to rank of Lieutenant General, approves promotion of 6,526 security service personnel

DUBAI, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the promotion of Major General Tamim Al Muhairi, Director-General of Dubai’s State Security Department, to the rank of Lieutenant General, in recognition of his dedicated service and outstanding contributions to strengthening the emirate's security apparatus, reinforcing safety and stability, and advancing institutional excellence in Dubai.

His Highness also ordered the promotion of 6,526 personnel serving with Dubai’s State Security Department, Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, and Dubai Civil Defence, in recognition of their dedication and continued commitment to serving the nation, enhancing community safety and security, and reinforcing Dubai's standing as a global benchmark for security, quality of life, and efficient government services.

The promotions reflect the leadership's emphasis on recognising and motivating outstanding national talent, fostering a culture of excellence, and reinforcing the readiness of Dubai's security and service institutions to carry out their national duties with the highest degree of professionalism and competence, thus supporting the emirate's comprehensive development journey.

On the occasion, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, expressed his deepest appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed for his generous gesture, saying the promotions reflect His Highness's enduring commitment to recognising dedicated personnel and encouraging them to continue striving for excellence.

He said, “These generous directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum embody a profound vision of recognising national talent and fostering a culture of excellence and dedication, driven by the leadership's conviction that investing in people is the foundation of all achievements and the key to sustaining leadership."

Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan congratulated all the officers, non-commissioned officers, and personnel who received promotions, and urged them, along with their colleagues, to redouble their efforts, dedication, and sacrifices in the service of the nation, and help elevate the UAE's distinguished global stature under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He added, “These promotions serve as a strong incentive to intensify our efforts and renew our commitment to fulfilling our national duty with the utmost sincerity and responsibility. They reflect the great confidence that our leadership places in the personnel of our security and service institutions and acknowledge their pivotal role in safeguarding our achievements and strengthening the security and stability of our society. The sons and daughters of the nation will always strive to prove worthy of this trust, carrying out their mission with professionalism and competence to further consolidate Dubai's position as a global model for security, quality of life, and efficient government services, in line with the leadership's vision and the emirate's comprehensive development agenda.”