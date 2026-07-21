Arab Parliament, Belarus National Assembly sign trilateral cooperation memorandum

CAIRO, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament and the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, comprising the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic, signed a trilateral memorandum of cooperation, establishing the first institutional framework governing relations between the two sides.

The agreement includes the preparation of a joint work programme to support cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, food security, industry, education, women's and youth empowerment, and to strengthen communication between business leaders and economic institutions.

The memorandum was signed during expanded talks between Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament; Igor Sergeyenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives, and Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic, as part of the Arab Parliament delegation's official visit to the Republic of Belarus, the first of its kind in the history of relations between the two sides.

Al Yamahi said the next phase aims to build a sustainable institutional parliamentary partnership based on regular consultation, the exchange of legislative expertise and coordination in parliamentary forums.

The heads of both chambers of the Belarusian National Assembly reaffirmed their country's commitment to expanding cooperation with the Arab Parliament across various fields in a manner that serves mutual interests.