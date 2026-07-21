UAE wins gold medal in Asian Age Group Swimming Championships in Bangkok

BANGKOK, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Hussein Shawqi, a swimmer of the UAE national team, won the gold medal in the 50-meter freestyle at the 12th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, adding another continental achievement to the UAE's swimming record.

The gold medal came just two days after Shawqi claimed the silver medal in the 50-meter butterfly, which marked the UAE's first medal of the championship. He concluded his campaign with a gold, reaffirming his status among Asia's elite young swimmers.

This achievement continues Shawqi's string of successes at the Asian level and reflects the steady progress of UAE swimming in age-group competitions, driven by the national team's development and training programs.

Abdullah Al Wahaibi on being elected as the President of the UAE Aquatics Federation and head of the national delegation, said the achievement is the result of continuous efforts to develop the national teams and reflects the collective work of the athlete, coaching staff, and administrative team.

He said: "We congratulate our wise leadership and UAE sport on this new continental achievement, and we congratulate our champion Hussein Shawqi on his outstanding performance, which earned him the gold medal after strong competition against Asia's top swimmers. This accomplishment confirms that our national team development programs are moving in the right direction. We also commend all members of the UAE delegation for representing Emirati sport with distinction, and we look forward to achieving even more success in upcoming competitions."