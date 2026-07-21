Egypt food industry exports surge 12% to record $6.8 bn in 2025

CAIRO, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt’s food industries sector grew by 12% year on year to record $6.8 billion in exports in 2025, up $711 million from 2024, and marking the largest annual increase in the sector’s history, the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade stated.

Arab countries accounted for 51% of total exports, followed by the European Union at 19%, the rest of the world at 16 percent, non-Arab African countries at 8%, and the US market at 6%.

According to Ahram Online, the figures were announced during meetings between the Export Development Fund (EDF), several export councils, the Egyptian Export Development Authority (EDA), and the Food Export Council (FEC).

Egypt's food market was valued at between $173 billion and $178 billion in 2025, as regional and global demand continued to drive the sector's growth. The FEC is also targeting annual export growth of 15%, with exports projected to reach $7.7 billion by 2027.

As exports remain the main source of foreign currency, the government is aiming to raise annual exports to $115.8 billion by 2030.

Egypt's trade deficit widened by 24.6% to $47.8 billion during the first nine months of FY2025/2026, while the non-oil trade deficit increased by 23.8% to $34.7 billion.