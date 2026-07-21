Etihad Airways, Abra Group establish strategic partnership to strengthen connectivity between Latin America, ME, key global markets

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) - Etihad Airways and Abra Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening connectivity between Latin America, the Middle East and Asia through the combined networks of Etihad and Abra's airlines: Avianca, GOL and Wamos Air.

The agreement reflects Abra's strategy of leveraging the complementary strengths of its airline portfolio to create new growth opportunities, expand connectivity for customers and develop innovative commercial partnerships with leading global carriers. It also reflects Etihad's strategy of strengthening Abu Dhabi's connectivity by working with leading airlines in complementary markets.

Through this collaboration, Abra and Etihad will explore opportunities across network development, loyalty programmes, aircraft leasing arrangements, ACMI services and broader commercial cooperation.

The partnership contemplates expanded cooperation between Etihad, Avianca, and GOL through reciprocal loyalty benefits, commercial collaboration, and codeshare agreements, with plans to launch these initiatives in 2026.

A key objective of the partnership is to create a new bridge, opening new horizons for Abra´s travelers through Etihad's network across the Middle East, Asia, the Indian Subcontinent and Australia, while providing Etihad customers with increased access to destinations throughout Latin America.

Beyond passenger connectivity, the collaboration highlights the strategic role of Abra's multi-brand platform in delivering tangible benefits to travelers.

GOL and Etihad intend to evaluate a potential dry lease of an Airbus A330-900, with a target start date of November 2026, while Wamos Air is expected to support Etihad's expansion plans through the deployment of up to three aircraft beginning in March 2027. These initiatives demonstrate how Abra can leverage the complementary capabilities of its multiple operations to support partners' growth while creating additional value for customers and stakeholders across the group.

Adrian Neuhauser, Chief Executive Officer of Abra Group, said: "This partnership reflects Abra's strategy of leveraging the complementary strengths of Avianca, GOL and Wamos Air to expand connectivity and unlock new commercial opportunities.

Together with Etihad, we are building a new bridge between Latin America and the Middle East, while exploring innovative ways to bring our brands and operations together across network development, loyalty and fleet cooperation. It is an honor for our teams at Avianca to work alongside Etihad — from South America to the United Arab Emirates, this joint effort reflects our shared commitment to outstanding service, offering our customers the best of both worlds. This is an important step in advancing Abra's vision of a more connected and competitive airline.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: "Latin America is an increasingly important market for Etihad, and this partnership creates a powerful platform to connect more travellers with Abu Dhabi and destinations across our expanding global network.

"This partnership brings together two complementary airline groups to create stronger connections between our regions. Together, we are creating stronger links between Latin America, Abu Dhabi and destinations across our global network, expanding opportunities for our guests while supporting Abu Dhabi's continued growth as a destination and hub.”

The parties will continue working toward definitive agreements governing the proposed initiatives, subject to regulatory approvals, commercial agreements and operational feasibility assessments.