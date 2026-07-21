French lawmakers approve social media ban for children

PARIS, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- French ​lawmakers Tuesday passed banning access to social media for children under the age of 15. The bill became law after being backed by both French legislative chambers, the Senate and National Assembly, AFP reported.

France's government has touted it as a major legislative step.

"France will become the first country in Europe to introduce a digital age limit to better protect our children online," France's Digital Minister Anne Le Henanff said on X.

The law would add France to a growing list of countries that have already introduced similar restrictions. The restrictions could come into force by the beginning of the new school year in September.