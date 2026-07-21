Jordan, US sign Reciprocal Trade Agreement to boost bilateral economic ties

WASHINGTON DC, 21st July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan and the United States signed a Reciprocal Trade Agreement Tuesday aimed at bolstering bilateral economic relations and granting exporters in both nations expanded access to each other’s markets, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

The Agreement, which follows nearly a year of consultations, builds on the long-standing economic partnership between the two countries, including the landmark US-Jordan Free Trade Agreement that entered into force on December 17, 2001.

The Agreement was signed in Washington by Jordan’s Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Yarub Qudah, and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Designed to streamline trade flows, the pact will drive Jordanian exports to the U.S., particularly in ready-made garments and textiles, while easing the entry of American goods into the Jordanian market, including agricultural products and motor vehicles.

Under the key provisions signed today, the US commits to capping reciprocal tariffs on Jordanian imports at 10% and granting all segments of Jordan’s textile and apparel sector enhanced preferential access to the American market. This is expected to significantly boost Jordanian exports to the US, which reached JOD 595 millionin the first four months of this year, led by garments, textiles, jewelry, machinery, electrical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In return, Jordan will continue to offer duty-free treatment for US exports under the framework of the 2001 Free Trade Agreement. The deal also introduces measures to smooth trade operations through strict enforcement of environmental laws, protection of labor rights, robust intellectual property rights, fair trade practices, and modernized customs procedures, while eliminating non-tariff barriers to expand market access for US goods.

This Agreement builds on a series of recent commercial deals that underline the deepening economic synergy between both nations. These include Royal Jordanian Airlines' $1.4 billion purchase of six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and $500 million long-term lease agreements for additional aircraft, Jordanian pharmaceutical giant Hikma's commitment to invest $1 billion in the U.S. by 2030, and agreements by Jordanian companies to procure over $300 million in U.S. raw materials annually.