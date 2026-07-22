Fast-moving wildfire forces hundreds of evacuations in southern France

PARIS, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- A fast-moving wildfire tore through southern France, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes as nearly 1,000 firefighters and water-bombing aircraft battled to contain the blaze.

The fire swept through wooded hills in the Var region, burning 1,700 hectares (4,200 acres) in just a few hours and prompting the evacuation of nearly 400 people, the area's top official said.

"The fire is moving down Gros Bessillon mountain at a very fast speed, which was not at all anticipated given the climatic conditions and weakening wind," said Simon Barbre, prefect for the region between Marseille and Nice.

He said evacuations took place around the villages of Cotignac, Montfort-sur-Argens and Correns. Many of those moved to safety came from Pontèves, where the fire started, and the nearby village of Sillans-la-Cascade.

More than 2,300 homes were without power, the prefecture said overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.