Death toll from earthquakes in Venezuela reaches 5,346

CARACAS, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of people killed as a result of the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has reached 5,346, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.

According to the daily government summary published by Rodriguez, 16,740 people were injured, and 17,265 people were left homeless.

A total of 190 buildings were completely destroyed, and 856 sustained significant damage.

During search and rescue operations, 6,462 people were rescued, and 39,567 received treatment in medical facilities. Assistance was provided to 128,324 families, and 23,122 people were housed in 107 temporary camps.