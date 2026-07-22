Fires in Brazil's Amazon at lowest level in 40 years

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The area of forest burned in the Amazon fell to its lowest level in 40 years in 2025, according to the annual report by Brazilian monitoring initiative MapBiomas.

Around 3.1 million hectares were affected by fires last year, about 80 percent less than in 2024.

Wildfires also declined across Brazil as a whole, with 12.7 million hectares burned nationwide. That was down from more than 30 million hectares following a severe drought the previous year and marked the lowest figure since 2018.

In a separate release, MapBiomas said the amount of land covered by water in the Amazon increased in 2025 after two years of drought, helped by higher rainfall. Water coverage was around 2.6 percent above the historical average.