TRENDS Global, Liwa University sign MoU to strengthen joint research cooperation

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global, a subsidiary of TRENDS Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Liwa University to strengthen its research partnership and expand knowledge-based collaboration across areas of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed by Awad Mohammed Al Breiki, General Manager of TRENDS Global, and Professor Mohammed Mahjoub Dhiaf, President of Liwa University. The agreement reflects both parties’ commitment to advancing original, evidence-based research and leveraging it to serve society and support policymakers.

Under the MoU, the two institutions will collaborate on joint research addressing current and future issues in the social, political, and economic fields. The partnership also includes the exchange of experts and researchers; the organisation of conferences, seminars, and workshops; the exchange of scientific publications; the joint publication of research reports; and the strengthening of communication networks with local and international partners.

Al Breiki said, “Our partnership with Liwa University reflects TRENDS’ commitment to building strong research collaborations with leading academic institutions. We firmly believe that joint efforts are the most effective way to produce original and reliable knowledge that serves society and advances knowledge-driven development.”

He also expressed his aspiration to activate high-quality research and academic exchange initiatives that will enhance the standing of both institutions locally and internationally.

Professor Dhiaf stated that the MoU represents a strategic step aligned with the university’s vision to promote scientific research and foster a culture of innovation and continuous development.

He noted that collaboration with leading research institutions facilitates constructive knowledge exchange and the production of high-quality research that bridges scientific gaps and keeps pace with future trends, thereby strengthening the university’s contribution to community service and the creation of knowledge that supports the national economy and aligns with the UAE’s aspirations for a more sustainable and prosperous future.