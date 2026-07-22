Heavy rains wreak havoc in parts of India, 26 dead in Assam

GUWAHATI, India, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 26 people have died this week in India's northeastern state of Assam due to flooding after incessant rain, authorities said, with more thunderstorms and strong winds expected to hit several parts ​of the country's north and east on Wednesday.

The Assam disaster management authority said 21 people were killed on Tuesday, after severe flooding in the state, bringing the week's total ‌to 26.

The Brahmaputra, one of the world's ‌largest rivers, was above its danger mark in some places, authorities ​said. The state sees damage from the increased flow of water nearly every year during monsoon.

The key Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed to vehicles after multiple mudslides, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police said in a post ​on X.

India's ​weather office forecast ‌more heavy rain and thunderstorms for Assam, Gujarat, ​Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir in the north on ​Wednesday.

Authorities in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh warned of flash floods and inundation in parts of the ​state on Wednesday.