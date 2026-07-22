Dubai International Chamber opens new representative office in Luanda

DUBAI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has opened a new representative office in Luanda, the capital of Angola, to support the growth of trade and investment between Dubai and Angola.

The launch forms part of the chamber’s efforts to unlock new opportunities for cooperation between Dubai-based companies and their counterparts across key African markets. The Luanda office is Dubai International Chamber’s eighth representative office on the African continent.

The office was inaugurated in the presence of Salem Ali Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Angola, during a launch event attended by Angolan officials and business leaders.

Salem AlShamsi, Executive Vice President of International Relations at Dubai Chambers, said the opening of an office in Luanda reflects the chamber's commitment to strengthening economic relations and forging new avenues for collaboration between the business communities.

"We look forward to exploring new trade and investment opportunities and strengthening bilateral partnerships. These efforts will help increase bilateral trade and investment flows while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global business hub and a key base for expansion into high-potential markets," he said.

The inauguration comes during a period of significant growth in bilateral trade relations. The value of non-oil trade between Dubai and Angola reached AED11.6 billion in 2025, an increase of 47.5 percent compared to 2024.

By the end of March 2026, a total of 87 companies from Angola were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Dubai International Chamber’s representative office in Luanda will work closely with the Angolan business community to strengthen relationships with key public and private sector stakeholders, while showcasing Dubai’s competitive advantages as a global business destination. It will also provide valuable market intelligence to help Angolan companies establish a presence in Dubai and leverage the emirate as a platform for international expansion.

In addition, the office will support Dubai-based companies seeking to expand into Angola by providing expert market insights, identifying promising trade and investment opportunities, and connecting businesses with trusted local partners to ensure smooth market entry and promote sustainable growth.

The launch of the Luanda office comes as part of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which aims to establish 50 representative offices around the world by 2030.

The initiative seeks to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global business hub by attracting companies and foreign direct investment to Dubai, while supporting the expansion of local companies into 30 priority markets worldwide.