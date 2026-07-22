Dubai South, Emirates NBD to facilitate off-plan home financing for buyers

DUBAI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai South Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai South, has entered into a strategic partnership with Emirates NBD to offer tailored off-plan mortgage solutions to its customers.

Dubai South Properties is currently developing multiple freehold real estate projects within Dubai South, the largest urban master development focused on aviation, logistics and real estate.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Shahid Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer at Dubai South, and Rohit Garg, Group Head of Retail Products and Chief Digital Officer of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

Through this initiative, Emirates NBD will cater to rising demand in one of Dubai’s key growth areas, providing prospective homeowners and investors with greater financing flexibility across eligible developments.

Ahmed said, “Our agreement with Emirates NBD will provide eligible buyers with off-plan home financing solutions and greater flexibility as they plan their property investment.”

Garg said, “By delivering tailored, flexible mortgage solutions to prospective homeowners, we are empowering customers to make confident investment decisions, while supporting the city’s vision of sustainable urban growth and long-term prosperity.”

Through this partnership, Emirates NBD is offering mortgage solutions with competitive rates and a streamlined approval process, giving buyers early financial clarity.

Eligible buyers will be able to explore financing solutions from Emirates NBD for qualifying off-plan properties, subject to the bank’s applicable eligibility criteria, terms and conditions.