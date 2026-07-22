Dubai launches 'A Dubai Invite' initiative with rewards for residents through end-2026

DUBAI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai has invited residents to become ambassadors of the city through "A Dubai Invite", providing those who know the destination best with a simple and rewarding way to welcome loved ones to Dubai and create memorable experiences together.

Developed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the programme is running until 31st October, 2026, delivering tangible benefits to the community of nearly 200 nationalities who invite family and friends to experience the city.

Among the benefits through the programme are discounts of up to 45 percent on stays and 100 percent room rate equivalent resort credits at participating hotels including W Dubai Mina Seyahi, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Melia Desert Palm, and ME Dubai by Melia, as well as properties across the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio in the city.

The programme also offers competitive privileges at some of the city's popular attractions, including Aquaventure Waterpark, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Grand Hyatt Waterpark, as well as at F&B outlets including Asia Asia, Ula, Papas, The 305, and Lock, Stock & Barrel.

Furthermore, Careem is offering complimentary Careem Plus membership and transport rebates on Hala Taxi and other services.

All promotions are redeemable until 31st December 2026, giving residents the opportunity to enjoy the benefits long after their guests have departed.

Noor Al Geziry‎, AVP, Special Projects & MENA‎ at the DET, said, “Our diverse resident population have always been among our most powerful and trusted ambassadors, with a deep knowledge of the destination and the ability to share their personal experience with their loved ones.

"At a time when personal connection and credibility matter more than ever in travel decisions, ‘A Dubai Invite’ speaks directly to what makes this city enduringly compelling: the people who call it home and who understand it best, and the families and friends they welcome here to experience it for themselves."

She added that the initiative reflects the ambition to establish Dubai as the best city to visit, live and work in, and aligns with the goals of the UAE’s Year of Family.

Residents with visitors arriving between 20th July and 31st October 2026 must register their guests through the official programme platform by 30th September to access their benefits.

Visitor arrivals will then be confirmed through a unified verification process supported by the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA – Dubai).

Once verified, residents will gain access to a selection of benefits from participating hotels, attractions, restaurants, and lifestyle destinations across the city.

Each resident may unlock up to three verified benefits across the period, receiving one benefit per guest party.