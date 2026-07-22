Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses launch of AED100 billion Marsa Al Saadiyat development project

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the launch of Marsa Al Saadiyat, a development with a gross development value of AED100 billion, spanning a total area of 6.4 million square metres.

Aldar is the master developer of the project, responsible for its overall design and the delivery of its primary infrastructure.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also directed the renaming of the project from Saadiyat Marina District to Marsa Al Saadiyat.

Home to Abu Dhabi’s largest marina, with capacity for up to 350 berths for sailing boats and luxury yachts, the new name reflects the UAE’s rich maritime heritage while preserving the emirate’s seafaring identity through a destination that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity and further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading leisure tourism destination.

Sheikh Khaled also visited the Marsa Al Saadiyat project site to review the masterplan and was briefed on the overall design, primary infrastructure, and the wider community and leisure amenities, including public parks, boat and yacht marinas, the waterfront promenade, walking paths, cycling tracks, and other services and facilities designed to the highest standards and specifications.

He affirmed that the project reflects the UAE leadership’s commitment to investing in the development of integrated infrastructure that meets future aspirations and enhances the UAE’s global competitiveness as a leading destination offering a world-class living environment.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also highlighted that the project further reinforces the advanced development model the UAE epitomises, which combines quality of life, economic competitiveness, and sustainability for present and future generations.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Aldar, said, “Marsa Al Saadiyat marks the activation of the final phase of the Saadiyat Island masterplan, and with it, the beginning of the most ambitious chapter yet in the island’s evolution."

"Abu Dhabi today stands among the world’s most compelling destinations for long-term capital, offering a combination of long-term vision, economic momentum, and a quality of life that continues to attract the most discerning investors and residents from around the world. Marsa Al Saadiyat is a direct expression of that confidence: a development of genuine global scale, conceived with an ambition that reflects Abu Dhabi’s place on the world stage," he added.

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar, said that Marsa Al Saadiyat is a landmark development for Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the emirate’s emergence as a powerful force in the global luxury landscape. With a development value of AED100 billion, the masterplan will add significant scale and character to the island, a destination already recognised as one of the most compelling cultural and lifestyle addresses in the world.

Marsa Al Saadiyat represents Aldar’s vision for Saadiyat Island, with a masterplan designed to offer a wide range of amenities that encourage active living in harmony with the island’s natural environment and exceptional quality of life.

The development spans a total area of 6.4 million square metres across an 8-kilometre waterfront, including 5.6 kilometres of pristine beaches, approximately 140 kilometres of interconnected walking paths, and a 46-kilometre cycling track.

Designed so that daily life unfolds within the community rather than outside it, the masterplan is woven together by a network of green linear parks, anchored by a landscaped central park that extends to the waterfront, children’s play areas, community clubhouses with outdoor pools, sports courts, premium healthcare, and three schools, ensuring that amenities are never more than a walk, cycle or short drive from home.

The destination will be home to more than 58,000 residents, who will live in private mansions, luxury villas, waterfront apartments, branded residences, and a 22.5-metre hillside community of standalone villas, each positioned to make the most of the surrounding landscape.

A scenic walkway connects Marsa Al Saadiyat directly to Saadiyat Cultural District, placing residents within easy reach of the island’s world-class museums, restaurants and five-star hospitality.

Within the destination itself, a 1-kilometre promenade of retail and dining options, a yacht club, and two luxury hotels provides its own social and commercial core, alongside a theatre district that will be anchored by Dar al Funoon, a performing arts venue with capacity for more than 6,000 guests to enjoy year-round musicals, live productions and international performances.

Marsa Al Saadiyat is the next significant addition to that story, complementing a destination that already offers one of the world's top 20 beaches, protected natural habitats, and the greatest concentration of cultural institutions, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Natural History Museum, Zayed National Museum, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

The island’s offer for families is well established, with each stage of the education journey catered to, from nurseries to universities. Internationally recognised institutions such as NYU Abu Dhabi, Berklee Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, American Community School of Abu Dhabi, and Harrow International School Abu Dhabi are accessible to residents across the community.

The development will be connected to Umm Yifeenah Island and Reem Island through a new integrated network of roads and tunnels, enhancing infrastructure efficiency and significantly reducing travel time to the heart of Abu Dhabi.

The destination will also feature an Etihad Rail underground high-speed rail station, strengthening connectivity between Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s other emirates, supporting greater economic and social integration, and advancing the nation’s vision for a modern, integrated and sustainable transport network.

The development will also be linked to an island being developed by Aldar off the coast of Saadiyat Island via a new bridge, expanding the destination’s footprint and further reinforcing its urban integration across the emirate.

Sales of the first homes at Marsa Al Saadiyat will commence in the second half of 2026, with site enabling and infrastructure works set to begin in the third quarter of the year, marking a significant step in supporting sustainable urban growth and further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as a destination for major real estate investment.