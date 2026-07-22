UAE National Aircraft Registry surpasses 1,000 aircraft for first time: GCAA

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced the registration of aircraft No. (1001) in the UAE National Aircraft Registry, marking the first time the registry has surpassed 1,000 registered aircraft.

The fleets of the UAE's national carriers comprise 554 aircraft, representing more than 55 percent of the total aircraft registered in the UAE National Aircraft Registry. This reflects the strength of the UAE's air transport sector and the pivotal role played by the national carriers in connecting the country with markets around the world.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, "Surpassing the milestone of 1,000 registered aircraft represents a significant achievement for the UAE and reflects the continued growth of our civil aviation sector, as well as the confidence placed in the country's regulatory framework by airlines, aircraft owners and operators from around the world.

"It also demonstrates the success of the UAE's long-term vision of creating an enabling environment that supports sustainable growth, innovation and global competitiveness."

He said that the National Aircraft Registry has evolved in parallel with the remarkable development of the UAE's civil aviation sector. Guided by the vision of the UAE's wise leadership, the GCAA continues to strengthen the country's position in global aviation through continuous investment in legislative and regulatory frameworks and the development of smart services that keep pace with the sector's rapid growth and future requirements.

Eng. Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, said, "This milestone reflects the maturity, efficiency and international credibility of the UAE's aircraft registration system. Operating fully in accordance with international standards, the system delivers streamlined, transparent and reliable services that meet the evolving needs of aircraft owners and operators."

He added, "The GCAA continues to enhance its registration services through smart digital transformation, continuous regulatory improvement and risk-based oversight. These efforts ensure that the National Aircraft Registry keeps pace with the sustained growth of the aviation sector while upholding the highest levels of aviation safety, operational excellence and regulatory compliance."

This growth comes as the GCAA continues to enhance the regulatory environment for the aviation sector through updating legislation, simplifying procedures and expanding digital services, as well as implementing the Government for Business Programme, the Zero Bureaucracy Programme and other strategic initiatives.