Ain Al Thuraya exhibition to open November 27 in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Thuraya Platform has launched the first edition of Ain Al Thuraya, to be held from 27th November to 6th December, 2026, under the patronage of Sheikha Dr Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions and Chairperson of Al Thuraya Platform.

The event is organised in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

The exhibition will take place across Al Ain Museum and Al Ain Oasis, bringing together Al Thuraya Platform, DCT Abu Dhabi, and Eagle Hills in a landmark collaboration.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma said that the launch of Ain Al Thuraya marks a natural extension of the platform's successful journey in Abu Dhabi and reflects an ambitious vision to enrich the cultural and creative landscape while expanding its positive social impact.

She said the initiative aims to provide an inspiring environment for creative talent and innovative projects while strengthening strategic partnerships that support sustainable cultural development.

Dr. Mouza Al Badi, Vice Chairperson of Al Thuraya Platform, noted that the expansion to Al Ain reflects the remarkable success achieved by the platform in Abu Dhabi and the growing confidence it has earned from its strategic partners and supporting institutions.

She highlighted that these partnerships have played a pivotal role in shaping Al Thuraya's success story and strengthening its position through continued support for high-impact initiatives across culture, creativity, and community development.

The expansion into Al Ain represents the platform's continued commitment to broadening its cultural and community reach, inspired by the city's rich cultural heritage, historical significance, and distinguished social identity.

Throughout its editions in Abu Dhabi, Al Thuraya welcomed thousands of visitors and participants, supported a wide range of creative and cultural initiatives, and strengthened collaboration between institutions and individuals, establishing itself as an effective platform for stimulating cultural engagement and promoting sustainable partnerships.

The platform said its strategic partnership with ADCEB represents a significant milestone in its journey, reflecting a shared vision to reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a regional hub for culture, creativity, and innovation.

Ain Al Thuraya will present a diverse programme featuring cultural and creative experiences, interactive activities, and initiatives highlighting national talents and innovative projects, while providing opportunities for brands, entrepreneurs, and institutions to collaborate and create meaningful partnerships across sectors.