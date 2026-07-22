Strata Manufacturing, Embraer partner to support commercial aircraft aerostructures

FARNBOROUGH, England, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Strata Manufacturing PJSC (Strata), a wholly owned company of Mubadala Investment Company, and Embraer, a leading global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to strengthen collaboration in advanced aerospace manufacturing during the Farnborough International Airshow 2026.

The MoA establishes a framework for evaluating the potential supply of advanced composite aerostructures by Strata for Embraer’s commercial aircraft programs.

Under the agreement, both companies will collaborate on the assessment of work packages for the Embraer E2 family of aircraft, progressing through a structured roadmap of technical, commercial, and contractual milestones.

In addition to the E2 programme, the MoA outlines the mutual intention of both parties to explore collaboration opportunities across other Embraer aircraft platforms.

The agreement reinforces Strata’s continued expansion within the global aerospace industry and reflects its strategy of strengthening long-term partnerships with leading aircraft manufacturers. It also supports the company’s vision of positioning the UAE as a globally competitive hub for advanced aerospace manufacturing while contributing to the resilience and diversification of international aerospace supply chains.

Sara Abdulla AlMemari, Acting CEO of Strata, said, “This agreement with Embraer represents an important step in expanding Strata’s global partnerships with leading aircraft manufacturers. It reflects the confidence placed in our advanced composite manufacturing capabilities and our ability to deliver world-class aerostructures that meet the highest standards of quality, precision and reliability.”

Roberto Chaves, Executive VP, Global Procurement & Supply Chain of Embraer, said, “Strata has established a strong reputation as a trusted aerospace manufacturer with advanced composite expertise and a proven commitment to operational excellence. Through this MoA, we are taking an important step toward evaluating new opportunities to strengthen our global supply chain while supporting the continued success of our commercial aircraft programmes.”

The signing of the MoA at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026 underscores the strategic importance of international partnerships in driving innovation, strengthening industrial capabilities and supporting the long-term growth of the global aerospace sector.