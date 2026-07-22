Redington to distribute UAE AI start-up AIREV’s OnDemand AI platform across Middle East, Africa

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- AIREV, the Abu Dhabi-based creator of the OnDemand autonomous AI platform, has signed an agreement with Redington, a leading technology aggregator and innovation catalyst, to distribute AIREV’s OnDemand, its agentic AI platform, across the GCC and the whole of Africa.

Redington is one of the world’s largest technology distributors, with consolidated revenues of US$13.5 billion in FY2026.

Under the agreement, Redington will market, resell, and distribute OnDemand Enterprise across three deployment models - software-only, self-hosted, and cloud-hosted - together with implementation services, custom agent development, and multi-tier technical support through channel partners.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister for Foreign Trade and Chairman of AIREV, said, “It is the ambition of the UAE to not only build homegrown advanced technology tools and platforms but to put them to work across our key trade and investment partners, particularly in the Middle East and Africa.

"This agreement is a practical step in that direction. Redington’s network gives UAE-developed AI a distribution infrastructure that very few software companies anywhere in the world can access, enabling AIREV to scale seamlessly and sustainably.”

The engagement arose from Intel’s existing collaboration with AIREV on AI software optimisation and its longstanding channel relationship with Redington, which helped connect the parties.

Through the deal, AIREV will provide training and certification for Redington's channel partners, with deal registration protections and joint go-to-market programmes designed to support enterprise adoption across the region.

This engagement would also create a route to market for on-device AI deployments. OnDemand has been optimised to run on Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 Processor, with AI agents running on the client device. That architecture is relevant to government agencies, regulated industries, and organisations in markets with data-sovereignty requirements - a customer profile well represented across Redington's existing enterprise base.

Muhammad Khalid, Founder and Chief Executive of AIREV, said, “We built OnDemand so any enterprise can run capable, secure AI agents on their own terms - on-premises, in their cloud, or ours. Redington turns that into reach. With Intel bringing us together, the whole stack now lines up: the silicon, the software, and a channel that already serves every market from the Gulf to the whole of Africa.”

Sayantan Dev, Global Head, Software Solutions Group, Redington, said, "Organisations are looking for AI platforms that fit within their existing infrastructure, governance frameworks, and regulatory requirements. By bringing AIREV's sovereign agentic AI platform to our ISV ecosystem, we are enabling customers to accelerate AI adoption with the confidence that comes from trusted technology, local expertise, and a distribution network purpose-built to scale innovation across emerging markets."