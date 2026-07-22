UAE judo team secures 8 medals on opening day of Arab Championship in Jordan

AMMAN, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national judo team kicked off its participation in the Arab Junior Judo Championship, currently underway in the Jordanian capital, by winning eight medals: three gold, two silver, and three bronze.

Athlete Bati Ahmed Al-Hashmi claimed the first gold medal in the under-60kg category after defeating Jordan’s Mohammed Muath in the final. The second gold went to Saqr Badr Al-Otaibi in the under-66kg division, following his victory over Kuwait’s Mishari Marzouq.

The third gold was secured by Youssef Al-Awad, who triumphed in the under-81kg final against Kuwait’s Musa Al-Dayan.

In the silver medal category, Manaa Al-Zaabi earned silver in the 50kg division after a strong contest against Kuwait’s Abdul Jalil Al-Shammari. Hamdan Al-Mazmi also took silver in the 73kg category after facing Kuwait’s Rashid Faris in the final.

The UAE team added three bronze medals in the 55kg, 50kg, and 66kg categories through athletes Masoud Al-Masmari, Mohammed Al-Mazmi, and Anas Al-Yamahi.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darei, President of the UAE Judo Federation, said the eight-medal haul on the opening day reflected the success of the federation's strategy to develop a new generation of athletes capable of competing successfully at the international level.