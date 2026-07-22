Ajman transport service for People of Determination benefits 3,031 in H1

AJMAN, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport Authority said 3,031 people benefited from its transport service for People of Determination during the first half of 2026, reflecting its commitment to providing safe and accessible transport services that cater to the needs of all members of society.

Eng. Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Corporation, said the service forms part of the authority's efforts to develop an integrated and inclusive transport system that supports People of Determination, facilitates their mobility, enhances their quality of life and promotes their active participation in society.

He said the authority continues to enhance its services in line with the UAE's vision of supporting and empowering People of Determination by providing transport solutions tailored to their needs and ensuring a safe, reliable and convenient travel experience.