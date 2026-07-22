Jordan air defences intercept four Iranian missiles

AMMAN, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan air defence systems detected six missiles launched from Iranian territory towards the Kingdom on Wednesday and engaged them immediately upon entering Jordanian airspace, a source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces -- Arab Army (JAF) said.

In a statement carried by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the source said that air defence forces intercepted and shot down four of the incoming missiles, while the remaining two fell in remote, uninhabited areas, resulting in no casualties or material damage.