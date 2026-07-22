Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Ambassador of Austria

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Wednesday received Dr. Etienne Berchtold, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the UAE, on a farewell visit marking the end of his tenure.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud highlighted the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Austria, reaffirming the shared commitment to deepening cooperation to serve the mutual interests of the two countries and the prosperity of their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Saud praised the ambassador's efforts to enhance cooperation between the two countries across various fields and wished him continued success in his future endeavours.

Dr. Berchtold expressed his appreciation to the RAK Ruler for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, commending the UAE's regional and international standing, as well as the support he received throughout his tenure.