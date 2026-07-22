RAKEZ, Fazaa launch exclusive benefits for employees of RAKEZ-registered companies

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has signed an agreement with Fazaa to enable employees across companies in the RAKEZ business community to access Fazaa membership and benefit from a wide range of offers, discounts and services across the UAE.

Eligible employees of companies registered under RAKEZ will be able to subscribe to Fazaa’s Silver, Gold and Platinum membership tiers through RAKEZ.

The memberships provide access to benefits across a range of sectors, including healthcare, automotive services, beauty and wellness, restaurants, furniture, property and car rentals.

The agreement was signed by Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed, RAKEZ Chief Government & Corporate Relations Officer, and Ahmed Mohammed Buharoon, General Manager of FAZAA.

The collaboration reflects RAKEZ’s continued efforts to expand the value-added services available to its business community and support companies beyond their core licensing and operational requirements.

Under the agreement, RAKEZ will facilitate the registration and issuance of Fazaa memberships for eligible employees, giving its clients an additional way to support their workforce through access to services and benefits across Fazaa’s network of participating partners.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Our role extends beyond helping companies establish and operate their businesses. We continuously look for practical ways to add value to their journey and enhance their overall experience within the economic zone. Through our collaboration with Fazaa, employees across the RAKEZ community will gain access to a broad range of everyday benefits that support their needs and wellbeing.”

Buharoon, in turn, said, “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to enhancing the wellbeing of employees by providing them with meaningful everyday benefits and services. At Fazaa, our mission is to create partnerships that improve quality of life and deliver tangible value to individuals, families, and organisations.”

The collaboration supports RAKEZ’s broader mission to build a connected and enabling business ecosystem where companies and their people can grow and thrive.