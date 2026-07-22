Suqia UAE reviews strategic local, global initiatives at board meeting

DUBAI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The latest developments in the fifth cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award and the outcomes of humanitarian projects in Tanzania topped the agenda of the second 2026 meeting of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), chaired by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

The meeting reviewed a range of strategic achievements and initiatives at both the local and global levels.

The Board showcased the latest developments in the fifth cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, which offers US$1 million in prizes. The award has attracted growing interest from universities, research centres, companies, institutions and innovators worldwide.

Suqia is accepting applications until 30th September 2026.

The meeting also discussed a field visit undertaken by Suqia to Tanzania, where the team witnessed firsthand the positive impact of its projects on local communities. Carried out under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, these initiatives aim to provide potable water across various provinces and villages in Tanzania, benefiting more than a million people.

Beyond improving quality of life and protecting communities from waterborne diseases, the projects are helping to ease the daily burden of water collection, enabling beneficiaries to dedicate more time to work, education and family.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted Suqia’s participation in Al Freej Fridge’s humanitarian campaign for a third consecutive year. Launched by Ferjan Dubai, with the support of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and in collaboration with Suqia and the UAE Food Bank, the campaign aims to distribute two million bottles of cold water, juices and frozen treats to workers across Dubai during the summer.

“We draw inspiration from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in upholding the values of giving and working for humanity both within the UAE and beyond. We support the UAE’s humanitarian and national mission to extend a helping hand to those in need," said Al Tayer.

He added, "We are committed to consolidating efforts aimed at changing communities for the better and ensuring the foundations of a dignified life for their members, by encouraging the use of innovation and the latest technologies to develop sustainable solutions to address the global water crisis, alongside implementing transformative projects around the world to provide clean and safe water to those most in need."

The meeting was attended by Prof Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology; Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation at Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development & Excellence at DEWA; Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA; and Mohammed Abdulkareem Al Shamsi, Acting Executive Director of Suqia.