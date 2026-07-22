'Judicial Department', Department of Community Development partner to enhance family well-being

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), received Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), and his delegation to discuss strengthening strategic cooperation and expanding collaboration in areas that support families and promote social cohesion.

Al Abri said the visit reflects ADJD’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with government entities in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, to develop an integrated government ecosystem that enhances family stability and contributes to a cohesive and sustainable society.

He said ADJD seeks to expand collaboration with strategic partners, exchange expertise and adopt best practices to improve public services while supporting Abu Dhabi Government’s goals of delivering more integrated and proactive services.

Al Dhaheri described the cooperation between ADJD and DCD as a model of institutional collaboration in developing family-focused initiatives and services that strengthen family stability and social cohesion.

The meeting reviewed several priority areas for future collaboration, including enhancing family guidance and counselling services through an integrated referral mechanism to ensure beneficiaries are directed efficiently to appropriate support services.

The two sides also discussed improving child visitation services by simplifying procedures and strengthening data exchange to accelerate service delivery and enhance the quality of services provided to families.

They explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in inmate care and rehabilitation by expanding psychological, social and healthcare support, alongside rehabilitation programmes that prepare inmates for successful reintegration into society after completing their sentences.

The discussions also covered child protection, including greater collaboration in preparing psychological and social assessment reports in line with international best practice to strengthen the child protection system.