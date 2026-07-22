Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs to Caribbean and Pacific States visits Vanuatu to enhance bilateral cooperation

PORT VILA, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States, visited the Republic of Vanuatu as part of the UAE’s efforts to deepen engagement with Pacific Island countries on sustainable development, resilience, and issues of mutual interest.

Shehadeh expressed appreciation for Vanuatu's support following the hostile attacks against the UAE, describing it as a reflection of the trust and friendship between the two nations and their peoples.

Discussions with senior Vanuatuan officials focused on expanding cooperation across renewable energy, climate resilience, infrastructure, trade and investment, food and water security, digital transformation, and people-to-people exchanges, with both sides underscoring the importance of delivering practical, mutually beneficial outcomes.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to effective multilateral cooperation and a rules-based international system, particularly in advancing climate action.

Shehadeh highlighted the UAE's continued climate leadership following COP28 and the adoption of the UAE Consensus, the historic agreement reached by 198 Parties at COP28 to usher in a new era of climate action.

He reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to working closely with Pacific Island countries in support of their climate priorities ahead of COP31 and welcomed Vanuatu's intention to play an active role at the upcoming 2026 United Nations Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.