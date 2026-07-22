Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre achieves breakthrough in Huntington's disease research

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC) has announced a major scientific breakthrough in Huntington's disease research following the discovery of a previously unrecognised mechanism that may play a central role in the development of the disease’s treatment.

The findings, generated using patient-derived stem cell technology and advanced brain models, could pave the way for the development of future targeted therapies for this devastating inherited neurological disorder.

Huntington's disease is a rare, progressive genetic disorder that affects the brain, leading to the gradual loss of movement, cognitive function, and behavioural control. Despite decades of research, treatment options remain limited, and no therapy currently addresses the underlying cause of the disease.

The ADSCC research team developed advanced laboratory models by collecting skin and blood cells from Huntington's disease patients representing different stages of the disease, including pediatric and adult patients. These cells were reprogrammed into induced pluripotent stem cells and subsequently differentiated into brain tissue containing both neurons and astrocytes, allowing researchers to study disease mechanisms in a patient-specific environment.

The research revealed that the primary driver of disease progression extends beyond neurons to include astrocytes, the specialised support cells that make up the majority of brain cells and play a fundamental role in maintaining normal brain function.

Researchers found that in Huntington's disease, astrocytes are unable to build and maintain their internal structural framework due to the effects of the mutant huntingtin protein.

The study demonstrated that the abnormal protein disrupts three critical molecular pathways responsible for regulating the production of Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP), a key structural component required for healthy astrocyte function.

To confirm the findings, the research team introduced the mutant huntingtin protein into healthy cells, successfully reproducing the same cellular abnormalities observed in patients. They then evaluated three therapeutic compounds capable of restoring these disrupted molecular pathways. Following treatment, diseased astrocytes regained their normal structure and function.

The findings were further validated using genetically engineered fruit fly models of Huntington's disease. Untreated flies demonstrated impaired movement and reduced climbing ability, while treated flies showed significant recovery of motor function, providing encouraging preclinical evidence supporting the therapeutic potential of the identified approach.

The study also highlights the potential of patient-derived stem cell platforms to accelerate research into other inherited neurological and genetic disorders, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), leukodystrophies, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Alexander disease, sickle cell disease, and other rare conditions prevalent within the region.

Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Consultant Haematologist and Bone Marrow Transplanter, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant Programme at ADSCC, and Board Member of ADSCC / Yas Clinic Group, said, "This breakthrough reflects ADSCC's continued commitment to advancing scientific discovery and translating cutting-edge research into future therapeutic opportunities for patients."

She added, "Through sustained investment in stem cell research, regenerative medicine, and precision medicine, we continue to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a regional and international centre for biomedical innovation."

Professor Angelo L. Vescovi, Professor of Cell Biology and lead researcher, said, "Through over three decades, Huntington's disease research has focused primarily on neurons. Our study shows that astrocytes play a far more critical role in disease progression than previously understood.

"By identifying the molecular mechanisms responsible for their dysfunction, we have uncovered a new biological target that could fundamentally change how future therapies for Huntington's disease are developed."

He added, "Perhaps even more importantly, one of the therapeutic compounds evaluated during our study is already in Phase III clinical trials for another indication. This creates an important opportunity to accelerate future clinical translation and brings us one step closer to developing effective treatments for Huntington's disease."

The findings are expected to be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal and represent another milestone in ADSCC's expanding portfolio of internationally recognised biomedical research.