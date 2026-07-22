Dubai Police continues 'Shade and Reward' initiative to promote workers' health

DUBAI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Positive Spirit Council at Dubai Police continued its "Shade and Reward" initiative for the fifth consecutive week, benefiting more than 800 workers in the Nad Al Sheba area through the distribution of meals and umbrellas, alongside health and safety awareness sessions.

The initiative was implemented in cooperation with several General Departments of Dubai Police as part of efforts to enhance quality of life and strengthen social responsibility.

The initiative also included awareness sessions on the risks of heat stress and guidance on preventive measures to help safeguard workers' health, in line with the implementation of the midday work ban during the summer.

Fatima Ahmed Buhajeer, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council, said the initiative reflects Dubai Police's commitment to translating the leadership's vision of placing people at the forefront of its priorities.

She said the initiative's continuation reflects its success in reaching a wider segment of workers, adding that the combined efforts of Dubai Police and its partners represent a leading model of community engagement.

Workers expressed appreciation for the initiative, saying it reflects the UAE's commitment to providing a safe working environment and safeguarding human dignity.