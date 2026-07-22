SGCA opens entries for Best Crisis Communication Strategy

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, in its 13th edition for 2026, highlights the pivotal role of communication in crisis management through its "Best Crisis Communication Strategy"category.

The award recognises government agencies, international organisations and private institutions that have developed and implemented communication strategies that strengthen public trust and ensure the accurate and transparent flow of information during crises.

The category is based on the principle that effective crisis communication is measured not only by the speed of information dissemination but also by the ability to deliver clear messages that support decision-making, limit misinformation, raise public awareness and improve institutional preparedness.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, affirmed that well-constructed communication is a core element in crisis management and decision-making. Its impact is not solely limited to disseminating information, but also raising public awareness, enhancing trust, reducing misinformation, and supporting institutions and societies in responding to challenges.

He said the success of communication strategies in crises is measured not just by response speed or immediate results, but by their responsible information management, clear messaging, and lasting impact that strengthens institutional and societal readiness for challenges.

"In this category, we aim to showcase communication models that have provided innovative solutions and employed modern technologies, including tools powered by artificial intelligence. These advancements aim to boost communication efficiency, hasten response times, and convey information to the public accurately and effectively, all in keeping with the rapid shifts occurring in the communication landscape," he stated.

The “Best Communication Strategy in Crises” category covers health, environmental, economic, social and other crises requiring entities to communicate quickly, responsibly and effectively.

Entries are assessed on how effectively organisations manage public communication during crises, with particular emphasis on information accuracy, message clarity, transparency, public awareness and addressing the needs of affected groups.

The Sharjah Government Communication Award is accepting entries for the "Best Crisis Communication Strategy" category through its website (https://gca.sgmb.ae/ar) until 31st August, 2026.

Eligible submissions include communication strategies and plans implemented during crises, awareness initiatives, information management, the use of media and digital platforms, and efforts to strengthen trust between institutions and the public.

In this year’s edition, the award includes 23 categories distributed across five main pillars: Awards for Government Agencies, International Organisations, and the Private Sector; Individual Awards; Best Innovators Competition in Smart Communication; Jury Awards; and Partner Awards, underscoring communication fields and the various practices represented.