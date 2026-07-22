MoHRE launches 'Tabby' instalment service for fees, fines

DUBAI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched the Tabby service, enabling customers to pay fees and fines owed to the ministry in instalments over a period of 4 to 12 months, with a maximum of AED20,000 per transaction.

The service provides customers with greater flexibility in meeting their financial obligations through a simple and convenient digital payment process.

Customers can access the Tabby service through MoHRE's digital channels by selecting the instalment payment option in line with the approved procedures.

Mohammed Saqr Al Nuaimi, MoHRE’s Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services, said, “The new service forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to develop its digital services, streamline procedures, and provide solutions centred around customer needs. This, in turn, resonates with the UAE government’s aspirations to develop government services and enhance their efficiency.”

The new service provides a range of payment options that suit the needs of customers, thus enhancing the efficiency of government services and raising the level of customer satisfaction with the digital services provided.

The Tabby service offers an additional option, complementing the existing easy payment options that are already available to the ministry’s customers and that allow them to pay their service fees and administrative fines in instalments using their credit cards issued by eight MoHRE-approved banks: Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Bank, Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), Commercial International Bank (CIB), and RAKBANK.

These instalment plans are implemented in accordance with the terms and conditions applicable at their respective financial institutions, for up to 12 months with zero interest and no maximum transaction limit, depending on the limit of the credit card.