UAE Pro League to stage 2025-26 Season Awards Ceremony on August 10

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pro League has announced that its 2025–26 Season Awards Ceremony will be held on 10th August at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi.

The league has also confirmed the opening of the voting process for club representatives, media, and fans.

Voting will be open to team captains, head coaches, media representatives, and fans. The shortlist of nominees will be announced on 27th July at 2:00 pm, when voting officially opens.

Voting will close on 1st August at 2:00 pm, after which the final nominees will be revealed. Voting will be available through the UAE Pro League's official website and mobile application.

The first category is the Voting Awards, which includes the Golden Ball Award, Golden Glove Award, Leader Award, Golden Boy Award, Fans' Player of the Year, and Best Goal Award.

The second category is the Statistics-Based Awards, comprising the Golden Shoe - League Top Scorer, the Golden Shoe - ADIB Cup Top Scorer, the Silver Shoe - League U23 Top Scorer, and the Dream Team Award (11 Players).

The third category is the Criteria-Based Awards, which includes the Club Licensing and Professionalism Award and the Fan Attendance Award.