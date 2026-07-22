Twenty students complete first cycle of Introduction to Aviation Programme in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah’s Youth Council, in collaboration with the Sharjah Training Centre for Airport Sciences, has concluded the first cycle of the Introduction to the Aviation Sector Programme, held at the centre's premises.

The first training cycle brought together 20 students, all of whom graduated after successfully completing the five-day programme last week.

Participants gained fundamental knowledge and practical skills related to the aviation industry, explored its key sectors and career opportunities, and took part in classroom sessions complemented by field visits. The visits provided first-hand insight into aviation operations and strengthened participants' understanding of the practical aspects of the sector.

The programme is one of the initiatives developed in response to the recommendations and outcomes of the youth circle, "Empowering Youth in the Aviation Sector," held in April.

The Introduction to the Aviation Sector Programme comprises three five-day training courses benefiting around 60 students, with 20 participants in each course. The first course, dedicated to school students, concluded last week, while the remaining two will run through the end of August for students from the University of Sharjah, the American University of Sharjah and the Higher Colleges of Technology.

The programme features a range of training modules covering an overview of the aviation industry, flight simulation systems and their applications, human factors in aviation, aerodrome operations, basic air law and safety and practical activities designed to enhance participants' understanding of the sector.

It also includes field visits to several aviation organisations, including Air Arabia and the Rescue and Firefighting Department at Sharjah International Airport.