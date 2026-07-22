UAE, India hold seventh session of Joint Consular Committee in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India held the seventh session of the UAE–India Joint Consular Committee in New Delhi, as part of their shared efforts to strengthen consular cooperation and enhance the services provided to the citizens of the two friendly countries.

The UAE delegation was headed by Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the Indian delegation was led by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs.

At the outset of the meeting, Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, together with His Highness’ best wishes for the success of the meeting and for the continued progress and prosperity of the Republic of India and its friendly people.

Alhesan Alshamsi underscored that the UAE and India enjoy a deep-rooted and comprehensive strategic partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years across the political, economic, technological, educational, and cultural fields.

He noted that the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries, together with the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), has further expanded opportunities for cooperation and contributed to the development and prosperity of both nations.

He further emphasised that the strong people-to-people ties between the two countries remain a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship. The Indian community continues to play an integral role in the UAE’s development journey, while the number of UAE nationals traveling to India for tourism, education, and medical treatment continues to grow.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the progress achieved since the previous session of the Joint Consular Committee, which was hosted in Abu Dhabi, and discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation across a range of consular matters.

Discussions covered the enhancement of consular services, the exchange of expertise and best practices, the adoption of modern technologies, and support for digital transformation efforts, particularly in the field of academic qualification verification.

The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination, communication, and joint action to implement the outcomes of the Committee’s work, in a manner that further strengthens bilateral consular cooperation, responds to the aspirations of the citizens of both countries, and enhances the quality of consular services provided to them.