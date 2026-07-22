Egypt uncovers Nile Delta tomb with 560 funerary figurines

CAIRO, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has announced the discovery of a new funerary unit at the Tell Quesna archaeological cemetery in Menoufia Governorate in the Nile Delta, in a find that sheds fresh light on burial practices and cultural and commercial contacts during the Late and Greco-Roman periods.

The discovery was made by an Egyptian archaeological mission affiliated with the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Sherif Fathi Attia, ‏Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt, said the find offers new insights into religious and economic life during the period.

He said the funerary unit includes a main hall and several chambers with vaulted entrances, while the mission also found human remains placed in Osirian positions, along with a range of funerary objects.

The mission uncovered two groups of small funerary figurines known as ushabti, with a total of 560 pieces. Some of the figurines bore texts from the Book of the Dead. Archaeologists also found protective amulets, pottery vessels, including one containing residues believed to have been used in mummification or funerary rituals, and quantities of faience beads.

Excavations also revealed imported pottery from the island of Rhodes, confirming trade links between Egypt and the Mediterranean basin during the Late and Greco-Roman periods.

The mission also documented unusual funerary features that are still being studied, providing new evidence to help researchers better understand burial practices at the site.