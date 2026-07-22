Bahrain Defence Force intercepts multiple Iranian missile, drone attacks

MANAMA, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that its air defence systems today successfully intercepted and destroyed several treacherous Iranian aerial attacks.

In a statement reported by the Bahrain News Agency, the General Command said that Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through its unlawful attacks targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

It stressed that the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.