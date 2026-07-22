Burjeel Sports Medicine Centre launched in Al Ain

AL AIN, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Royal Hospital, Asharej, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has launched the Burjeel Sports Medicine Centre, marking a major step forward in enhancing specialised healthcare services in line with the rapid growth of the emirate’s sports sector.

The opening ceremony was attended by Council representatives, dignitaries, and officials from government entities across Al Ain. The centre delivers an integrated model for injury prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation, with all services adhering to international best practices.

Designed as a one-stop destination for sports healthcare, the centre brings together multidisciplinary expertise under one roof, spanning orthopedics, physiotherapy, advanced rehabilitation, diagnostic imaging, injury prevention, and athletic performance optimization. This holistic framework ensures a seamless continuum of care, from accurate initial diagnosis to a safe, effective return to play and daily routine.

The facility caters to a broad spectrum of patients, including elite professional athletes, amateur sports enthusiasts, fitness advocates, pediatric patients, and individuals suffering from musculoskeletal conditions. Powered by a collaborative team of specialists, the centre features cutting-edge medical imaging, such as high-precision MRI, X-ray, and diagnostic ultrasound, alongside state-of-the-art rehabilitation suites and minimally invasive treatment options engineered to accelerate recovery and drive optimal clinical outcomes.

The opening aligns with Burjeel’s strategic vision to scale sports medicine access across Al Ain, with upcoming expansion plans targeting Burjeel Royal Hospital, Town Centre, Burjeel Medical Centre, Barari Mall, and Burjeel Day Surgery Centre, Al Dhahir.

Dr. Aysha Al Mahri, CEO, Al Ain Region, Burjeel Holdings, said, “The launch of the Burjeel Sports Medicine Centre represents a strategic milestone in our ongoing effort to elevate specialised healthcare standards in Al Ain. Developed in response to the surging demand for sports healthcare, this facility fuses elite multidisciplinary expertise with advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. Our goal is to provide end-to-end care, from prevention and intervention to recovery, empowering patients and athletes to return to their active lifestyles with maximum confidence and safety.”

Dr. Ahmed Al Marzooqi, Medical Director, Burjeel Al Ain, added, “Our Centre is engineered to serve as a flagship hub for sports medicine in Al Ain, offering a continuous, patient-centric treatment journey. We focus on delivering personalised care plans designed to speed up recovery, minimise the risk of re-injury, and enhance physical performance. In tandem with modern clinical care, we are deeply committed to community engagement, partnering with local sports clubs, schools, and organisations to drive awareness and nurture a healthier, more active society.”