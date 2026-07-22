Ammar bin Humaid receives Chinese Ambassador to UAE, discusses ways to enhance cooperation

AJMAN, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Zeng Jixin, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United Arab Emirates, at the Emiri Court, where the ambassador paid a courtesy call on the occasion of assuming his duties in the country.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his new role, which would further strengthen relations between the two countries across various fields.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ammar and Ambassador Jixin discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the People's Republic of China in a manner that serves the interests of the friendly peoples of both countries.

Ambassador Jixin expressed his sincere appreciation to the Crown Prince of Ajman for the warm welcome and hospitality, praising the development and progress witnessed by the emirate and the promising opportunities it offers for business success across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by several sheikhs and officials.