Abu Dhabi Festival 2026 to kick off in October

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The 23rd edition of Abu Dhabi Festival continues in the capital from 10th October to 19th December 2026 under the theme: The Wisdom of Culture. This year’s Festival celebrates the UAE as a living embodiment of cultural wisdom and a platform for global dialogue.

The headline programme in Abu Dhabi builds on the continued success of Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad, which attracted more than 142,000 visitors across USA, Korea, Austria, Spain and Lebanon so far this year. These international milestones set the stage for the Festival’s upcoming programme in Abu Dhabi.

Running across the capital, the Festival brings together leading UAE cultural institutions, Emirati performers and international artists across orchestral performances, jazz, ballet, dance, recitals and large-scale productions at Abu Dhabi’s landmark cultural venues.

The UAE National Orchestra, conducted by François López-Ferrer, will inaugurate the season at Etihad Arena on 10 October with a landmark symphonic evening. Acclaimed pianist David Khrikuli, one of the most exciting young talents of his generation, will perform in a celebration of national artistic excellence on opening night.

Furthering its commitment to bringing the best of the world to Abu Dhabi, Hans Zimmer, one of the most celebrated film composers and music producers of our time, will bring his groundbreaking arena spectacle to Etihad Arena on 13 November. The performance reimagines some of his most iconic cinematic scores as immersive orchestral and electronic soundscapes, marking a major highlight on the capital’s cultural calendar.

Alongside its concert programme, and in celebration of the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of Family, the Festival will deliver its long-running community and education initiatives, widening access to arts, culture and music for schools, young people and families.

Families can also look forward to the debut of the Children’s Biennale in November, the Arab world’s first dedicated outdoor children’s art biennale. Anchored in the spirit of the UAE’s Year of the Family, the public programme celebrates family ties, unity and shared creativity through the arts.

The pioneering initiative will invite children to co-create artworks with teaching artists using sustainable materials, with the resulting works displayed throughout Umm Al Emarat Park during November 2026.

Presented under the Festival’s theme, ‘The Wisdom of Culture’, the 2026 programme reflects the spirit of cultural exchange that Abu Dhabi Festival has championed since its inception in 2004, while also marking the 30th anniversary of its founding organisation, the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) in 1996.