Dubai CommerCity partners with NQuBator to launch Digital Commerce Startup Incubation Programme

DUBAI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai CommerCity, the region’s first free zone dedicated exclusively to digital commerce and a joint venture between the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Properties, has announced a strategic partnership with NQuBator to launch a new incubation programme designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential digital commerce startups, and strengthen Dubai’s innovation-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The initiative will commence with a Global Call for Applicationin on 10th August2026, allowing entrepreneurs and emerging startups from around the world to apply for participation in the inaugural incubation cohort that will focus on opportunities and challenges across digital commerce sector. Promising participants will be selected to join a structured incubation programme starting October 2026, where they will receive tailored support to refine their business models, validate their solutions and prepare for market expansion.

The incubation programme will provide participating startups with tailored mentorship, expert advisory services, capability-building programmes, and access to industry networks to strengthen their business models and enhance market readiness. Dubai CommerCity will also facilitate pilot opportunities with corporate partners, and host Demo Days and investor engagement events to connect startups with potential investors, strategic partners, and broader market opportunities.

Amna Lootah, Director-General of Dubai CommerCity, said, "We are committed to advancing initiatives that support the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by strengthening the Emirate's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. Our partnership with NQuBator reflects this commitment by helping bridge the investment readiness gap for digital and e-commerce startups, providing founders with the mentorship, business capabilities, and operational expertise required to build resilient, investment-ready businesses with long-term growth potential."

Saeed Hamad Al Hamli, Founder and CEO of NQuBator, said, “Building successful digital commerce ventures requires more than innovative ideas. It requires access to the right ecosystem, industry expertise, strategic partnerships, and growth opportunities. Dubai CommerCity provides the ideal environment for entrepreneurs to launch, test, and scale digital commerce businesses, making it the natural partner for this initiative. Through this incubation programme, we aim to equip promising founders with the practical support, mentorship, and investor access they need to transform innovative concepts into commercially viable businesses capable of competing on a regional and global stage.”

As part of the agreement, Dubai CommerCity will provide startups with access to its innovation ecosystem, connecting them with strategic stakeholders to accelerate growth and collaboration. The free zone will also support eligible startups in establishing and expanding their regional presence by facilitating access to business setup services, regulatory guidance, and a comprehensive suite of ecosystem resources designed to streamline market entry and enable long-term growth.

As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for entrepreneurship and digital commerce, this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing the digital commerce ecosystem by creating an environment where innovative startups can scale, attract investment, and access new market opportunities. Through the combined expertise of Dubai CommerCity and NQuBator, the initiative will enable emerging ventures to access the support required to build sustainable businesses, contributing to a more competitive and innovation-driven entrepreneurial landscape in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).