Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Houthi threats against Saudi Arabia

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemned the statements issued by the Houthi group against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including threats targeting maritime navigation.

In a statement today, the Council affirmed that threats against neighbouring countries, whether through such statements or escalatory actions, violate international laws and norms and pose a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.

The Council stressed that these developments require the international community to take a firm stance to safeguard international maritime routes, protect freedom of navigation and prevent any actions that could undermine regional security and stability.

The Muslim Council of Elders also reaffirmed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security and stability.