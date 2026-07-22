UAE strongly condemns renewed Iranian hostile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Kurdistan Region of Iraq

ABU DHABI, 22nd July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the renewed hostile attacks by Iran targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that these hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Republic of Iraq, and the Kurdistan Regional Government, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability.